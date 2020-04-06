PICTURES: Offaly children send special messages to their grandparents

Hello to Margaret & Tommy Daly from there Grandson Callum Daly

Harry and Lucy and their rescue pup Charlie say hello from Australia to their grandparents Bernie and Brendan O’Reilly from Tullamore

Marie Carey from Cork says hello to her grandson Jody Carey in Killeigh. Granny and Grandad miss you lots and can't wait to see you soon

Conor, Thomas, Sophie and Adam Lynch from Geashill say hello to Granny and Granddad Lynch and Granny and Granddad Buckley - 'Miss seeing ye. Hope to see ye all soon. Stay safe. Love ye all'

Genevieve Fleming from Clara is sending love and hugs to her grandparents Paul & Eileen Elstone in Tullamore and Patrick & Margaret Fleming in Clara

Callum Kennedy on his communion day with his great grandparents Sean and Mary Kinirons. The social distancing is especially hard at this time as his great grandad is now unwell. Callum calls most days to wave in the window and say hello.

Happy Easter to Nana & Grandpa Allen in Edenderry, love Caoimhe and Donnacha

To Grandad Joe, Nanny Carmel and Nanny Kathleen I hope this will cheer you up. Missing you all so much and I can't wait to give you big hugs and kisses. I can't wait for Grandad's lovely breakfast, my Nanny Carmel's Jelly and my Nanny Kathleen's Sunday dinner. Love you all so much from your Granddaughter Ada Smyth

Charlie and Laney would like to say Hello to their Nana and Grandad(Rita and John Creevy) and their Nanny and Papa (Chrissy and Pat Mcloughlin). Miss you and see you soon.

A big hello to Grandad Martin from Pearl and Bruce who can't wait to see you again and have you read more stories to them.

Lily and Oisín Sullivan from Down Daingean would like to say hi and we love you to Granny and Grandad Daly, Coleraine, Tullamore

Marie Neville with granddaughter Emer Condron. Katie, Emer & Aisling Condron would like to say they miss their grandparents very much & going up for Sunday dinner. Aisling really misses granny’s special apple tart and will help her make it soon.

Roger Neville with granddaughter Katie Condron

Marie Neville and granddaughters Roisin Hickey, Katie, Emer & Aisling Condron celebrating her birthday. They all miss their grandparents very much.

To Marie and Roger Neville, Hugs and kisses from Burren , Co Down. Can’t wait to see you when “normality” returns , love Roisin , Dara and Paul Hickey xxx

Mary Westman , Adam Wynne, Robert Westman, Emma Wynne, Kellie Wynne on Emma's confirmation day pn Feb 26, 2020. To granny and grandad, we love ye so much. Stay safe we will see ye when this is all over. Hugs and kisses, Wynne family

Sarah and Niamh Abbott who live in Cheltenham and their grandparents Lucy and Donal Geoghegan from Tullamore Co Offaly. We are missing you so much. They were meant to be coming to visit us soon but are now cocooned and staying safe.