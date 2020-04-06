PICTURES: Offaly children send special messages to their grandparents

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Sneaky treats, hugs and tickles. It’s the simplest of pleasures that bond grandparents with their grandchildren.

And with most of the country’s over-70s cocooning in response to the coronavirus pandemic, they are missing their little companions dearly.

So with that in mind the Offaly Express, Tullamore Tribune and Midland Tribune issued a call-out last week to all Offaly parents to send in photos and messages from their little ones to their grandparents.

You responded in your droves. Scroll through the gallery of images and messages sent in above by using the arrows at the top right of each image.

If you want to be added to the gallery, send your messages and photos now to justin.kelly@offalyexpress.ie.