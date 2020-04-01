PICTURES: Offaly man erects posters around Tullamore to support frontline workers

Offaly suicide awareness and mental health campaigner Ray Larkin has created a series of supportive posters for frontline workers during the current Covid-19 lockdown.

"I have struggled with mental health issues for a number of years. I feel it is necessary to highlight the importance of looking after your own mental health during this pandemic," Ray said.

"I’m aware of the huge strain and stress that people are under right now especially those on the frontline. I want to take this opportunity to thank those people for their ongoing hard work.

"It’s an exceptionally difficult time and I really wanted to make everyone aware that it’s okay if they need help dealing with their own mental health at this time. Don’t be afraid to pick up the phone and talk to a friend or relative or to look for help from your local services."

The posters are now dotted around Tullamore so that frontline workers will see them as they go to and from shifts. They are printed with supportive and uplifting messages like, "Ireland is so proud of ye."





















