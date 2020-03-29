GALLERY: Amazing photographs of Edenderry deserted during lockdown

Edenderry photographer Finn Mooney has captures some incredible shots of the town deserted due to the coronavirus lockdown.

"The streets have never been so quiet," he said.

His post continued: "Out for my usual run this morning, bit of a route change to stay within 2kms, so eerie out there, very unusual time we live in now but amazing that everyone is pulling together to stay apart."

The photographs show the streets and square in Edenderry abandoned and almost free from traffic.

Leo Varadkar announced the two-week lockdown on Friday night with people only permitted to go beyond 2km of their homes for essential work or shopping.