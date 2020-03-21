GALLERY: Midlands couple celebrate wedding day with drastically changed plans during coronavirus crisis

Despite having to dramatically change their plans, including the number of guests and the date, a Midlands couple managed to celebrate their wedding on a much smaller scale yesterday in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

Laois natives Laoise Redmond and her long term partner Joe got married at 10am on Friday with just a handful people, their closest friends and family, in attendance to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

The original date for the wedding was due to be April 15 but the couple thought the wedding might not go ahead even then so, at short notice, they organised their happy day for Friday.



Laoise said, "we may have had to reduce the size of our shindig from 120 people to 10 to adhere to social distancing guidelines, but we made the most of our amazing day which had a definite coronavirus theme.

"With the uncertainty we are all facing in these trying times we decided to be married in a private ceremony with our closest friends and family because we believe that the most important thing going forward is to keep living a life full of love."

Laoise added, "we couldn't have done it without our amazing friends and family who helped to make our day special, our witnesses Dean and Joanne who travelled to stand two metres away with us, and our registrar Helen who married us last minute."

"We just hope that our love and this story brightens up people's days in these dark times," Laoise concluded.