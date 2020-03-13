Contracts officially signed for Tullamore Arts Centre project

The Cathaoirleach, Members and Chief Executive of Offaly County Council, along with the Chairperson and Members of Tullamore Community Arts Centre have announced the officially contract signing for the Tullamore Arts Centre.

The Project Team, led by Kenny Lyons Architects, prepared Tender Documents in late 2019 following which the project went to public open tender. Nine tenders were received and following detailed analysis a successful contractor was selected.

The contractor, a Galway based company, FVG Construction, has been appointed to construct the Centre on the former Kilroy’s Shop site, High Street, Tullamore and is ready to commence construction immediately. The construction phase is expected to be completed within a 15-month timeframe.

The Arts Centre will comprise a 220 seat theatre, dedicated art gallery, together with various meeting/rehearsal rooms, a café/bar, foyer and offices as well as dressing rooms for performers. The Centre will provide the venue for a wide range of artistic and community-based events, ensuring accessibility to all citizens in Tullamore and throughout the County.

The Project is being funded by means of a €2 million Access Grant from the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht and a €200,000 Urban Renewal Grant. This is in addition to the €2.5 million pledged by Offaly County Council. In addition to this, The Board of Tullamore Community Arts Centre has pledged to raise a further €500,000 by way of fundraising. The contribution of the local community is an integral part of the overall funding package and was essential in terms of getting grant approval.

"The vision, dedication and commitment of the Board Members of Tullamore Community Arts Centre over a long number of years has been essential in order to bring the project to this point. Equally, the decision by the Elected Members of Offaly County Council to co-fund the project displays the value which they place on the Centre and the services it can provide to the arts and wider community," the council said.

Offaly County Council is now progressing with the management of the construction phase of the project and will continue to liaise with the Board of Tullamore Arts Centre in this regard.