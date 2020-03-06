PICTURES: Offaly students impress at Enterprise Awards

The county finals of the Student Enterprise Awards took place in Offaly on Thursday, March 5.

The teams were representing their secondary schools at junior, intermediate and senior levels.

The Offaly winners will be moving on to represent Offaly in the National Student Enterprise Programme Finals in Croke Park Dublin on May 1.

The Offaly senior category winner was Cathal Flannery of Clononey Crafts, Banagher College.

The intermediate category winner was Anthony Gorman, Santa's Reindeers, Tullamore College.

Congratulations were also extended to Ryan Keenaghan, Rachel Dooley, Oisin Kennedy and Iris Samonte of Gallen Community School who were the junior category winners.