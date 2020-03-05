Eason crown Offaly's young spelling bee champion

Eason has announced Adam Comerford as this year’s winner of the County Offaly Eason Spelling Bee Final which took place at Durrow National School, Tullamore.

Adam Comerford who is a sixth class pupil at Scoil Sheosaimh Naofa, Ballinagar, soared to the top following a tense competition in which he faced 15 fellow spelling enthusiasts. Adam will now go on to compete in the Leinster Provincial Spelling Bee in May.

Adam is an avid reader and most recently finished reading “The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas.”

Celebrating its tenth year, the Eason Spelling Bee provides the opportunity for students across Ireland to get off their devices, improve their spelling skills and expand their vocabulary.

Marketing Manager at Eason, Elizabeth Blake, said; “At Eason, we can’t quite believe that we are celebrating the 10th year of the Eason Spelling Bee. It’s a tremendous achievement and a testament to the bright-sparks of the nation. We’re incredibly proud to have created something that allows children to engage in an educational activity that develops their literacy, spelling, confidence and gives them so much enjoyment.”

As well as the prestigious title of Eason Spelling Bee 2020 Champion, the All-Ireland Champion Speller will also take home a collection of books for their school library, worth €7,500 as well as a personal collection of books worth €500.

This year 900 schools nationwide will compete against each other in a bid to win the coveted prize. Eason is partnering with Today FM for the fifth year and, this summer, Alison Curtis will host the Provincial and All-Ireland Spelling Bee Finals.

Keep up-to-date with all the 2020 Eason Spelling Bee buzz on www.easons.com/spellingbee and @easons #EasonSpellingBee