GALLERY: Naomh Ciaran celebrate incredible year at Presentation Night

Naomh Ciaran Ladies Football Club celebrated an incredible year at a Presentation Night in the Grand Hotel in Moate last weekend.

The club won County, Leinster and All-Ireland titles in 2019 and celebrated their success in style.

