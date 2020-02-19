GALLERY: Tullamore Musical Society pull out all the stops with fantastic production of 'Legally Blonde - The Musical'

TULLAMORE Musical Society pulled out all the stops with this year's production of 'Legally Blonde – The Musical'.

The show, which continues all week in the GAA Centre, is a fast paced, exciting and hilarious affair which audiences are sure to enjoy.

This is a fun, uplifting, funny musical which is not to be missed. Tickets are on sale between 11am and 5pm Monday to Saturday in the Bridge Centre Tullamore, or call 085 142736.

There is limited availability, so don’t be left disappointed, book today!



