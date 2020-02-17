Offaly school musical delights audiences

The annual Gallen CS school musical is always a highlight of the school calendar and this year proved no exception with the 27th Gallen CS musical being a wonderful staging of that modern classic, The Wedding Singer.

Over the four nights, this wonderful tale of true love not denied was expertly brought to life on the stage in Gallen CS.

The Wedding Singer tells the tale of Robbie Hart, himself a wedding singer, being rejected by Linda. Robbie comes to realise that his true love is Julia Sullivan who herself has come to realise that the suave Glenn Guglia is not for her.

Julia indeed does retrieve Robbie from the dumpster and builds up the shattered debris of his broken heart.

Cormac McKenna portrayed Robbie as a casualty of love with great accuracy. The audience warms to Robbie and rejoices in his happy ending. Julia Sullivan was expertly played by Ally McLaughlin who along with Alanna Rosney [Crystal] and Aimee Mc Kenna [Angie] deserve huge commendation for not just taking on the demanding role of choreographers along with their on-stage roles but for carrying out their onerous dual roles with great flair and dedication.

Sarah Flynn was excellent in the role of the vivacious Holly whose on-off tempestuous relationship with Robbie's loyal and witty sidekick, Sammy, expertly played by Nathan McIntyre was a highlight.

Shane Berry was excellent as the suave Glenn whose emphasis on materialism failed to win Julia's heart. Cian Egan played the role of George with great flair and Wiktoria Leszcznska fulfilled the role of the scheming Linda to great perfection. This reviewer, seeing Linda trying to win Robbie back after dumping him at the altar, couldn't help noticing that she tried to do so

with a painting of pop singer Blondie in close proximity. Blondie being famous for her song Heart of Glass, a nod to Linda's heart perhaps?

Moya Ibbotson brought the house down with her portrayal of Rosie, Robbie's uber-hip, liberally minded rapping Granny. Nathan Dunican played his role in the Ricky's Bar Scene with great gravitas and Conor Brazil reprised the role of Ricky well. Ciaran Mc Evoy was excellent as Elvis, perfecting the lilting Southern drawl.

Casey Lonican gave a strong singing cameo as the Shop Attendant. Orla Hynes played the role of Donatello well.

It would be remiss of this writer not to mention to the selfless dedication of producer/musical director Ms Heather Bracken, Director Mr Sean Dench and to choreographers, Alanna Rosney, Aimee McKenna and Ally McLoughlin in ensuring the success of this year’s musical.

They deserve our heartfelt thanks for the countless hours they have put in. Huge commendations to the set design and painting team led by Ms Mc Keogh and the TY students and to the set construction team of Mr MacCartain, Mr Doyle, Mr Lenihan and the 5th Year Stage Crew. Thanks to the costume design team of Ms Sorcha Gleeson and her team Ms Ailish O'Connor, Mrs Elaine Hogan and Ms Tracey Beatty and to Mrs Marilyn Mc Donagh and her team for sourcing the props.

To Stage Managers, Mrs Finnegan and Ms Baggot our thanks. Thanks to Mr Pascal Gough and the Lighting Crew and to Mr Derek Recks and the Sound Crew whose expertise enhanced our production.

To the Musicians, Ms Marie Power, Mrs Elizabeth Mac Cartain, Ms Denise Kennedy, Jack Rabbette and Ciaran Rabbitte, your graceful notes provided a perfect harmony and backdrop to the onstage acting.

Thanks to the Management, Staff and Parents Association of Gallen CS who helped with hospitality and to those who helped in putting together the programme, ticket sales/finance and sponsorship. Once again, Gallen CS has showcased its dramatic talent to bring to fruition a wonderful production.