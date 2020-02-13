Tullamore students crowned county robotics champions

Congratulations are in order for the girls of Scoil Mhuire, Tullamore, who won the overall excellence award at this year's VEX IQ robotics competition recently held in Coláiste Choilm in conjunction with Offaly County Council.

The girls took the award for the highest score in the 'Autonomous Round' and then won the 'Teamworks Challenge' with St. Joseph's National School. They then beat 27 other primary schools from around Offaly to take home the overall award for Excellence.

Today, they represented their school and county in Cork Institute of Technology at the All Ireland final.

The girls, who have only been working on their robotics skills since the end of November, managed to outdo the scores they achieved in Tullamore regional.

The whole competition was a fantastic experience all round and the future of technology and science is in safe hands.