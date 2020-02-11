Students from one Offaly school secure 12 national swimming medals

There was another super haul of medals for Offaly's Gael Scoil Eiscir Riada Swimmers in the Irish Minor Schools with the girls bringing home 12 national medals in total, nine of which were gold. Tom O'Rourke added a silver medal to this for St Colman's National School, Mucklagh.

It was a great morning at the Irish Minor Schools for Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada in Tullamore as they won four individual girls finals and the girls 200m Medley Relay.

Their first gold came in that relay as their girls beat Mount Anville Primary School into second, with Carbury National School in Sligo and St Nicholas Primary School in Carrickfergus dead-heating for third position.

The relay team narrowly missed the podium in the freestyle relay coming in 4th only seconds behind 3rd position. The girls, Emma Mooney, Meabh McGrath, Adelyn Walsh, Ailbhe Coll and Isabel Mooney showed that anything is possible with teamwork and dedication.

Sisters, nine-year-old Isabel Mooney and 10-year-old Emma Mooney then took Gold in their age finals in Girls 50m Freestyle and 50m Breaststroke, with their Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada teammate Ailbhe Coll claiming Bronze in 50m Freestyle.

Ailbhe's sister Maebh Coll impressively added to the medal tally in the afternoon with Silver in her age finals in Girls 50m Freestyle and Bronze in the 50m Butterfly.

St Colman's National School, Mucklagh further added to the Offaly haul with Tom O'Rourke winning a silver medal in his age finals in 50m Freestyle. Tom and his teammate Conor Kinnarney also both swam well in the 100IM events with Conor also competing in the 50m backstroke. Tom's sister Lucy O'Rourke also represented her school in the 100IM event.

Solomiya Horodetska and Peter Coyne also proudly represented their schools, both competing at a very high level.