GALLERY: Young Offaly people honoured for work in their communities

Young people from Offaly were among those honoured at the second Laois Offaly Garda Divisional Youth Awards which were presented over the weekend.

The Garda Youth Awards, at Divisional and National level, celebrates outstanding young people aged between 13 and 21 years and recognises the good work they are doing throughout their communities.

Winners of Divisional Awards will then be submitted to the national judging panel who will select five winners in each category.

