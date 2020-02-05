Offaly workers join 30,000 in Dublin for childcare protest

Offaly childcare staff are among thousands marching at the Early Years Alliance protest in Dublin today, Wednesday, February 5.

The educators, providers and parents are demanding a sustainable solution to the worsening childcare crisis. The Early Years Alliance brings together organisations representing Early Years staff, providers and parents.



At the protest, the Early Years Alliance is highlighting its Election 2020 demands for the sector. These include the development of a funding model that supports affordable and accessible childcare for parents, high quality for children and sustainability for providers.

The Early Years Alliance is also seeking adequate funding for the introduction of the Living Wage for all workers in the sector in 2020, as a first step towards a professional pay scale and the establishment of a single inspection process with a graded compliance system.



The Early Years Alliance was formed in December 2019. It includes the Association of Childhood Professionals, the Federation of Early Childhood Providers, SIPTU, the National Community Childcare Forum, Seas Suas and the National Childhood Network.