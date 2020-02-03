Offaly students shine at incredible robotics competition

The finals of the 2020 Offaly VEX Robotics Primary School Competition took place on Friday, January 31, in Coláiste Choilm Tullamore, with 450 students from across the county bringing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) skills to life by designing, building and programming robots to play against other schools. The Offaly competition has grown significantly since it started 12 months ago and we now have 28 primary schools participating in the competition with students from every corner of the county represented.

Jobs and employment opportunities are changing, and primary school students are at the perfect age to begin their STEM education. Offaly County Council believes that STEM is key to unlocking a better, smarter future for Offaly. This is a unique school programme and it gives children as young as 5 years of age their first opportunity to learn about engineering and robotics.

It is also an inclusive competition, with most teams comprised of full primary classes with boys and girls equally represented. Schools are provided with an easy to follow curriculum with support from Offaly County Council and CIT (Cork Institute of Technology).

The winners on the day included Scoil Mhuire Tullamore who won the Excellence Award, Teamwork Challenge Award and Robot Skills Programming / Autonomous Award; St Joseph’s Tullamore also won the Teamwork Challenge Award and this was a great achievement for our youngest competitors with all students in 2nd class aged 7-8 years of age; the Robot Driving Skills Award went to St. Manchan's National School in Tubber; Robot Design Award went to Geashill National School and the Judges Award went to Scoil Charthaigh Naofa in Rahan. Scoil Mhuire Tullamore will represent Offaly in the All Ireland Robotics Championship in CIT in Cork in February this year.

Ray Bell, Head of Information Technology, Offaly County Council said: “We are delighted to be working with primary schools in Offaly and it really demonstrates the interest amongst young people to engage with STEM at the earliest opportunity. The competition really showcased their creativity and innovation and credit has to go to the students and their teachers.

"The innovation, imagination and creativity on display proves that the students in Offaly have the skills for an exciting future.”

Offaly County Council believes that this programme is needed to ensure today’s students are qualified for the jobs of tomorrow. It’s an ideal introduction to students who we hope will drive Offaly’s economic ambitions, support innovation and provide the foundations for future prosperity in the county.

The programme is delivered by Offaly County Council in partnership with CIT, Department of Rural and Community Development, Offaly Local Development Company, Offaly Local Enterprise Office, Offaly Libraries and Offaly County Councils ICT Department and everyone is to be commended for their innovative and proactive approach.