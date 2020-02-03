PICTURES: Offaly's Darragh Kenny triumphs at World Cup in Florida

Offaly man Darragh Kenny has won the Florida World Cup.

One of the world's top showjumping stars, Kenny, showed his class to land victory in the Longines FEI World Cup Grand Prix at Deeridge, Florida in the USA on Sunday evening.

He rode the Ann Thompson-owned Classic Dream, Kenny and came out on top after a three-horse jump-off.

The win will give Darragh valuable World Cup points and give him confidence before this summer's Olympic Games.