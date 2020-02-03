Young Offaly innovators receive vital grant

A group of Offaly students have received grant support from the Young Social Innovators Den competition, similar to TV's Dragon's Den programme.

On January 28, Transition Year Young Social Innovator students from Sacred Heart School Tullamore travelled to Dublin to take part in the YSI Den competition.

YSI is a competition that “puts young people in the driving seat. It asks them to examine the world through a new lens and to reimagine the type of society they would like to live in – one that is more caring, equal and fair. But more than that, it challenges them to put their ideas into practice and to bring their vision to reality.

"It is about taking ideas and putting them into action. It is about working together as a team. Sometimes failing. Sometimes starting again. But always learning. And learning by doing.”

By taking part in the Den, students are asked to present the social issue they have chosen to the judges and speak about what efforts they have made to promote this social issue.

The social issue the Offaly students have decided to work on is period poverty and it affects women from all backgrounds. Some of the strategies run by the TY students were introducing free sanitary products to all students in the school, promoting period poverty around the school using posters and an Instagram page.

They also had donations boxes in the school and held a bake sale to raise money to buy sanitary products. Their main aim was to make sanitary bags for the less fortunate and donate them to the Simon community before Christmas. With all their hard work the girls successfully donated 100 sanitary bags to the Simon community before Christmas.

The girls were successful in the den and received a grant from YSI. With the grant they received they hope to continue their project into the future. Aasta Dune, Keisha O’Brien and Patricija Cielava represented the group on the day.