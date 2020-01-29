Tullamore Hospital opens new 'end of life' room

On Monday, January 27, staff and friends of the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore officially opened a new end of life room at the hospital.

The suite is the third such room that is now available to patients at the hospital and ensures end of life patients and their families are cared for with compassion and dignity in those difficult times.

The new room ensures the hospital continues to meet the Hospice Friendly Hospital standards of End of Life Care in Acute Hospitals.

The new room is purpose-built, an en-suite room for parents and families and is designed to provide a private environment, within which, the sensitive individuality of each patient and their family’s needs are respectfully cared for.

The suite has been furnished to facilitate family members who may wish to stay overnight or visit to support the patient. It has access to a garden area and kitchen facilities.

The new suite of rooms has been gifted for the care and comfort of the patients and their families. It has been provided entirely from voluntary funds raised by the Friends of Tullamore Hospital.

Noreen Hynes, General Manager Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore welcoming the new room said: “The hospital’s End of Life Committee worked with the Friends of Tullamore Hospital to fund this new End of Life suite project. I would like to acknowledge the support of the staff and the Friends of Tullamore Hospital.

"This new room will greatly enhance both patient care and family experience and provides a dignified space for patients and families to have at their end of life journey.”