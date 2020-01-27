Offaly school takes part in banking and problem-solving competitions

Ferbane's Gallen Community School students recently took part in a number of educational competitions.

Mollie Flynn, Gemma Reams, Abaigeal Connon and Emma Cahill teamed up and placed third in the IAMTA Junior Problem Solving Competition held in Athlone Community College on Thursday last.

Elsewhere, Ms Shine's 5th Year Business class took part in the Bank of Ireland 'Money Smarts' challenge in the Tullamore Court Hotel on the same day.