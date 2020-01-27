GALLERY: Scenes of joy as Offaly champions through to All Ireland Final

Goals in either half from helen Dolan and Siobhan Flannery proved crucial as Offaly champions St Rynagh's overcame Carnmore in Ballinasloe to reach the All Ireland Intermediate Club Camogie Final.

AIB All-Ireland Intermediate Club Championships Semi-Final

St Rynaghs (Offaly) 2-13

Carnmore (Galway) 0-13

St Rynagh’s and Carnmore served up a thriller and it was the Galwegians who started the more confidently into the wind, Lorraine Crowe in particular having a big impact.

Siobhán Flannery was a big scoring threat for the Offaly champions at the other end and she finished the first half with seven points, while Helen Dolan’s goal was what separated them at the change of ends, when it was 1-9 to 0-9.

It was nip and tuck again in the second half in terms of points but when the tremendous Flannery planted a penalty for a three-pointers nine minutes from time, there was no way back for Carnmore.

St Rynagh's will now face Gailltír of Waterford in the All Ireland Final.

