PICTURES: Offaly students exhibiting at last week's Young Scientist Exhibition

Offaly students were awarded at the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition awards ceremony on Friday.

The young scientists who are students at Tullamore College, Sacred Heart Secondary School and Gallen Community School impressed the judges and took home four awards from the Technology and Social & Behavioural Sciences categories.

A total number of 11 represented Offaly at the exhibition this year.

They were:

Tullamore College - Is Randomness Predictable? - Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences - Individual

St. Brendan’s Community School - Do carrots have an effect on night sight? - Biological and Ecological - Group

St. Brendan’s Community School - Are people aware of the disadvantages that come with receiving radiation and chemotherapy to treat cancer? - Social and Behavioural Sciences - Group

St. Brendan’s Community School - Sports Grips - Technology - Individual

Gallen Community School - Tackling back pain due to sitting posture using technology - Technology - Individual

Colaiste Choilm - An Investigation on the occurrence of prime numbers in the Collatz function - Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences - Individual

Tullamore College - Is There a Correlation Between Hand-Eye Coordination and Peripheral Vision - Social and Behavioural Sciences - Group

Colaiste Choilm - A Simple Solution to our Recycling Problem! - Technology - Individual

Tullamore College - IVF - An analysis of the who, the how and the when - Social and Behavioural Sciences - Individual

Tullamore College - No Sense; How Disabilities Affect Our Everyday Lives - Biological and Ecological - Group