Take a tour around this landmark building on the market in Offaly

A landmark property on the main street in an Offaly town is now on the market.

Formerly Pat's Bar, the property is situated at 26 JKL Street in Edenderry and the price is only available on application.

It is a three storey building that is both residential and a seven day licensed premises with public car park to rear. The licensed premises is not trading at present but it comprises a bar/lounge, cold room, sitting room, kitchen, utility, shower room, five bedrooms, a bathroom and an office.

There is a yard to rear with rear access and two outbuildings.