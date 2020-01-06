PHOTOS: Operation Transformation ad break challenge hits Birr

With the hit show being set in Tullamore for 2020, the new series of Operation Transformation is undertaking huge ad break challenges across the county.

Producers have said the Ad Break Challenges are going to be even BIGGER as towns across Offaly will be taken over by Karl Henry and Operation Transformation.

It all started in Birr on Saturday where Karl Henry was joined by Offaly and Ireland international boxer Grainne Walsh. A large crowd attended and the footage will appear on RTE television as the show returns to our screens this week.

"And it's not just Birr that we'll be visiting, take a look at the list below and make sure your town knows when the Ad Break Challenge is coming to you," producers said.

Sat 11th January, 4.30pm: O'Connell Square, Edenderry

Sat 18th January, 4.30pm: Banagher Marina

Sat 25th January, 4.30pm: The Green, Clara

Sat 1st Feb, 4.30pm: Moneygall (details TBC)

Sat 8th Feb, 4.30pm: Kinnitty (details TBC)

Sat 15th Feb, 4.30pm: Tullamore (details TBC)