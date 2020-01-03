Offaly hen makes history with rare winter hatchings

Banagher farmer and hen whisperer John Dolan has hailed another one of his hens a miracle after a New Year hatching.

Orange Marmalade, the last daughter of the famous Marmalade, hatched out two chickens on Thursday, January 2, despite it being the depths of winter.

"She has eight more eggs to hatch out," John said, adding, "this is history repeating itself because the chicken's mother Orange Marmalade was hatched out her self on January 8 in 2019."

"This is her second clutch in 12 months," he explained.

"Marmalade's gene lives on, hatching out chickens in the depth of winter when there are no chickens hatched out or born usually. This is very rarely done. Hens don't hatch in the winter months because they go on their hen feathers and they lose their old feathers to grow new feathers and also stop laying," John explained.

"They also want 17 hours of daylight per day to lay their eggs in winter, so that's why it's so rare to have or see a hen hatching in the winter months.

"Marmalade and her daughters are doing what no other hens are doing; laying, hatching and bringing out a family on January 2," he concluded.