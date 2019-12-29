Take a look around this gorgeous cottage which is on the market in Offaly

What's described as a 'charming, attractive, stone cut cottage, bursting with character' is on the market in Offaly.

Use the arrow in the top corner or swipe to go through the gallery

Rose Cottage is situated in Ballycumber and is on the market for €85,000.

This one-bedroom residence is situated on a half acre site with wide side accesd for easy parking and lots of scope for extension subject to the necessary planning permission.

It is just a short walk from amenities in Ballycumber village and is less than 5km from Clara Train Station, Clara Sports & Leisure Centre, schools and shops etc.

For more details on this property CLICK HERE