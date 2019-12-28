Pictures: Modern mansion in the Midlands for sale for impressive price

Never mind the January sales, house buyers with deep pockets could buy a huge mansion in the Midlands that comes decorated for Christmas.

The house in Rathevan near the Borris Road in Portlaoise covers almost 6,000 sq/f.

It is not visible from the road, so take a peep through our photos to see what €650,000 can get you in the Laois county town.

The auctioneers Humes describe it as follows:

"An imposing two storey residence with almost 6,000 Sq. of luxurious accommodation, this prestigious home sit on a large mature site with rolling lawns and attractive gardens. The property boasts of array of luxury features to include, cinema room, master bedroom suites, 5 ensuites and walk-in wardrobes, fully fitted utility room, double garage with electric doors.