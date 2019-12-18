Offaly communities recognised for Pride of Place awards

At the December meeting of Offaly County Council this week, the three Offaly 2019 Pride of Place nominees were recognised for their huge contribution to the Social and Cultural fabric of the communities they serve.

Cllr Peter Ormond, Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council, presented the groups with their awards at the December Council Meeting. Commenting, Cllr Peter Ormond said: "I would like to offer sincere thanks to Birr Tidy Towns, St. Columcille Community Centre Durrow, and St. Brigid’s Social Club for representing the county and their communities with such distinction."

He went on to mention that Birr Tidy Towns were the recipient of a Special Award at the Pride of Place Awards night in the Lyrath Estate, Kilkenny last month "for the ceaseless dedication to Birr Town and its environs, not just this year, but every year and this is finally being recognised on a local and national stage."

The Birr Tidy Towns Committee took home a special award after the judges were impressed with how the local community “takes enormous and justifiable pride in enhancing the town’s built heritage to its full potential – and whose ongoing work in this area is exemplary.”

St. Colmcille Community Centre committee Durrow represented Tullamore Municipal District in the population category 300- 1,000. The centre-piece of their submission was an extremely ambitious and all-encompassing hall renovation project which the group undertook this year.

Representing the Edenderry Municipal District were St. Brigid’s Social Club Cloneyhurke in the Community Well-Being Initiative. St. Brigid’s are an extremely dedicated and hugely successful group which provide a great service to the local area all year round.