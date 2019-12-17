Offaly town signs twinning deal with huge Chinese city

Offaly County Council officials welcomed Mr Yang Linxing, Mayor of Luzhou in China, to Tullamore on Tuesday.

The delegation from Luzhou, a city with a population of over four million, travelled to Tullamore Municipal District in order to discuss cooperation in the fields of economy, trade and tourism.

The municipal district was happy to announce that an agreement was signed with respect to Tullamore twinning with Luzhou, a popular tourist destination.

"We look forward to future engagement with Mr Linxing and Luzhou," Tullamore MD said.