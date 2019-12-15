Take a tour of this stunning Parochial House that is on the market in Offaly

A stunning Parochial House in Offaly that boasts eight bedrooms and over 25 acres of land is on the market.

With a price of €675,000, the Parochial House in Clara, 'Drayton Villa', is on the Kilbeggan Road in the town.

Use the arrow in the top corner or swipe to go through the gallery



It is a period house and property has in recent years been the Parochial House in Clara and was formerly the home of the renowned Goodbody family.

The main house extends to c. 715sqm and is a detached three-bay two-storey over basement house built c.1849, with porch to front and two-storey extension to west.

There is a walled courtyard to the west of the house encompassing two storey coach house and stables. A unique feature is the brick-lined tunnel connecting this courtyard to the main house with cut limestone entrance. To the rear of the coach house yard is a Walled Orchard and Garden.

There are extensive landscaped gardens surrounding the house with a sweeping driveway on entrance. To the rear are extensive agricultural fields and wooded hill area know locally as 'Chapel Hill'. The property has a main entrance at Kilbeggan Road, Kilcoursey and further entrances to lands to rear at Chapel Hill and Kilbride Road.

