Latest Met Éireann weather forecast on the possibility of snow

Met Éireann is warning that polar air will mean a very cold weekend bring severe frosts and wintry showers featuring some snow, sleet and rain.

In her forecast after the RTÉ news on Thursday, Met Éireann meteorologist Jean Byrne said there would be some typical unsettled Atlantic weather for the rest of the week and into next week.

"It is going to turn a lot colder from tomorrow (Friday) night onwards. So we could see some wintry showers of sleet and snow mostly over high ground and particularly over parts of Ulster and Connacht.

"From Saturday night on we'll see sharp or severe frost fairly widespread," said Ms Byrne.

The forecaster said strong winds and showers would be a feature on Friday in the north of the country but the rest of the island it would be would mainly bright.

As for the weekend, she there would be bright and sunny spells and scattered showers some of which would be wintry. She said there would also band of persistent rain and sleet coming in from the Atlantic.

The second half of Saturday will see one of these bands hit the southern half of Ireland while another band would impact the west and southwest.

She said it will be cold throughout.

"All the while throughout the weekend the weather will be coming from polar regions with severe frost at night. That polar air will stay with us through the early days of next week but with a fair amount of dry weather," she said.

Met Éireann's general national outlook for the weekend forecasts a 'raw' weekend of weather with low temperatures in mainly blustery conditions. It says bright sunshine but wintry falls in places too. Very frosty at times also, with some icy stretches. MORE FORECAST BELOW TWEET.

Our 7 day Atlantic Chart shows the precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervalshttps://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m



A nationwide forecast and outlook covering the next week can be found here. https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/LP30Qyx6EB — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 12, 2019

Met Éireann forecast issued on December 12 at 7.43pm.

FRIDAY 13TH DECEMBER

Friday will start off cold and windy. In Ulster, north Leinster and north Connacht, there'll be spells of rain, which will give way to showers in the afternoon. Brighter further south with sunny spells and some showers. Rain will develop in the southwest towards evening. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees with fresh, gusty westerly winds, strong and gusty for a time along the Leinster coast.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear spells and scattered blustery showers, some of which will turn wintry later, generally across Atlantic counties. Frost too, mainly for sheltered areas. Lows of 0 to 3 degrees, in brisk westerly breezes.

SATURDAY: Very cold with an added wind factor, owing to brisk westerly winds. Sunshine and well scattered wintry showers will turn increasingly wintry after-dark. Highs of only 4 to 6 degrees. Overnight lows of -2 to +2 degrees, with lighter winds, at least for a time.

SUNDAY: A frosty start on Sunday morning with lingering ice in places. Scattered wintry showers during the day, but winter sunshine at times too. Another very cold day, in westerly breezes, with highs of only 4 to 7 degrees. Breezy at times across the southern half of Ireland. Temperatures will widely fall back to minus 1 or minus 2 degrees after-dark.

MONDAY: Frosty to begin again with some icy stretches. Most areas will stay dry and bright for the day with light easterly breezes. However, it will be another very cold day with well below normal temperatures.