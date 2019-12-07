Tullamore Gardai recover haul of stolen bikes and are looking for owners to come forward

Gardai in Tullamore have recovered a haul of bikes and a hedge strimmer which they believe were stolen.

A total of 14 bikes were recovered and Gardai are asking anyone who may have had their bike stolen recently to check out the pictures.

If you recognise any of them call into Tullamore Garda Station or contact 0579327052.

