Huge crowd turns out for switch-on of Edenderry Christmas lights

The largest crowd in years turned out on Sunday evening in Edenderry as the town's Christmas lights were switched on for 2019.

Families turned out in the late afternoon to soak up the festive atmosphere in O'Connell Square as the famous tree and red and white Christmas lights throughout the town were switched on.

There was singing and dancing and Santa even paid his annual visit to the Square following his tour of the housing estates of Edenderry over the weekend.

Public representatives attended and were pleased with the exceptional turnout.