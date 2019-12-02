Take a tour of this absolutely unique and truly stunning house on the market in Offaly

An incredible and totally unique house in Offaly is on the market. The stunning property is located in Killina near Rahan outside Tullamore and has a price tag of €525,000.

USE THE ARROW IN THE TOP CORNER OR SWIPE TO GO THROUGH THE GALLERY

Boasting five bedrooms and four bathrooms, the house is described as a superb space with energy awareness very much to the fore in the design.

It comprises 376 sq/m of space and is cleverly designed to include high vaulted ceilings and large picture windows.

On entering the front hall you are led to a most impressive large open plan, double height, living dining room featuring a solid fuel stove carefully hand clad with Indian sandstone.

A staircase is another grand scale feature of this room which leads to a large gallery and landing area very suitable for library/study area.

The kitchen is dual aspect with built in dining area and a separate, pantry and plant room adjacent. There is also a second reception/ TV room, with beautiful semi-solid limed oak floors, stove and dual aspect picture windows overlooking the garden.

There are three spacious double bedrooms all overlooking an enclosed courtyard, a fully tiled bathroom and large linen closet. There are two further impressive double bedrooms on the first floor.

This airtight house achieves grade A energy rating through its geo thermal underfloor heating system and heat recovery ventilation. A rainwater harvesting tank works to ensure only minimal amounts of mains water are used.

For more details on this house CLICK HERE