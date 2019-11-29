Minister cuts the ribbon on hot-desking facility in Edenderry

Offaly County Council welcomed Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring to the launch of the E-hive Edenderry yesterday.

This state of the art digital co-working space is located in the iconic Edenderry Town Hall, built as a Market House in 1826, and until 2013 had housed Edenderry courthouse.

Its high-quality contemporary design in a historic space matches the best co-working facilities in San Francisco, according to the council.

"This Town Hall sits in O'Connell Square which benefited from a public renewal project also funded through the Town & Village Renewal Scheme, creating a civic space that has enabled the rebirth recently of the Edenderry Festival," they added.