Tullamore Stage School students enjoy festival success

Students from Tullamore Stage School enjoyed huge success at the Kilcoole Music Festival last week.

Under the direction of Regina McCarthy, the girls and boys were among the prizewinners in solo vocal and instrumental, along with choir and orchestra.

Adjudicators Ciaran Crilly and Virginia Kerr were high in their praise of the Offaly students over the course of the festival and remarked that their performances demonstrated great attention to detail and an overall sense of musicality.

Well done to all involved.