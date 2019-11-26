PICTURES: Offaly's latest All-Ireland champions visit local schools

Naomh Ciaran's victorious ladies team were in jovial mood as they did the traditional tour of the schools in West Offaly with their impressive 2019 trophy collection.

The tour, which included a trip to the former school of many of the players, Gallen Community School, came on foot of the team's win in the All-Ireland Intermediate Ladies Football final at the weekend.

The team staged a fierce fightback against St Pól's, overturning a five-point deficit late on to win on a 2-11 to 2-9 scoreline.

The team also brought their Offaly and Leinster trophies with them to their old schools.