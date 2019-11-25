Offaly group's crocheted Christmas tree is a thing of beauty

The Offaly Well Connected Crochet Group held the official lighting of their Christmas tree on Wednesday, November 20.

The Crochet Group decided in September that they would like to create a fully crocheted Christmas tree with the view to raising funds for three charities in Tullamore.

The charities that the group have chosen are Laois/Offaly Jigsaw, Offaly Hospice and Offaly SPCA. The group and volunteers set to work, creating over 500 crochet squares that were skilfully put together by the tutor Houriah Shah. Tullamore Concrete and Quarry’s very skilled fabricators built the steel structure.

All who took part in the creation of the Christmas tree agreed that it was a beautiful end result.

Louise Condron, one of the members of the group, explained the process: “It was made with lots of patience, love, song, laughter and lots of ripping and of course lots of wool!”

The tree is currently on display in Offaly Local Development Offices, Millennium House, Main Street, Tullamore. Offaly Well Connected - Crochet Group is one of the many activities offered by Amanda Caulfield, Social Prescribing Co-ordinator, for Tullamore.

This service is one of many offered by Offaly Local Development Company. As Social Prescribing Coordinator, she assists individuals to access community-based activities and supports such as exercise classes, social groups, creative activities, volunteering opportunities and information on lots of services in our community.

Amanda works in conjunction with health services to increase the uptake of local supports and services. In Offaly, Social Prescribing services are available free of charge to people over 18 regardless of their income or employment status.

While Social Prescribing creates important links in the community for people who may have symptoms of mild depression or anxiety, who may have poor social skills, or maybe disadvantaged, lonely or isolated. It also creates important links for people who just want to help by volunteering with various groups and activities in our community. It can integrate all members of our community and is for everyone who is interested in improving their health, wellbeing and connection to our community.

Offaly Well Connected – Crochet Group would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the receipt funding from Offaly County Council Community Enhancement Grant and acknowledges the work and support from Offaly LCDC and Offaly Local Development Company. This support has allowed the group to go from strength to strength.

"We would also like to thank Tullamore Concrete and Quarry for the labour and time donated."

Offaly Well Connected - Crochet group meets every Tuesday afternoon in the Darmagh Centre, off Clontarf Road, Tullamore. If you would like to get involved in the fundraising project for Jigsaw Laois/Offaly, Offaly Hospice and Offaly SPCA, please go

to the following websites.

Jigsaw www.jigsaw.ie/donate-online/

Offaly SPCA www.offalyspca.com/

Offaly Hospice www.offalyhospice.ie/

For more information on the Social Prescribing Project and if you think you or someone you know may benefit from it, contact Amanda Caulfield, Offaly Local Development Company on 087 7470562 or email acaulfield@offalyldc.ie