PICTURES: Film shot at stunning Offaly location

Tullamore director Paireac Keane has revealed a number of behind-the-scenes photographs of his new short Irish film, Wormhole in the Washer.

The film was shot at what Paireac described as the "wonderous" Loughton House Estate & Gardens Moneygall in south Offaly.

"Massive thanks to Andrew and Michael for granting us the privilege of shooting in your magical home. We all had a whale of a time, and thoroughly enjoyed every minute of it," Paireac said.

Photos were taken by Kenneth Cassidy.

The short film follows a failed science-fiction writer who discovers a portal to a parallel universe in a washing machine when some of his socks go missing in the wash.

For more information on Loughton House, visit www.loughtonhouse.com.

For more information on the film, see HERE.