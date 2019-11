Offaly champions St Rynagh's stormed to victory in the Leinster Intermediate Camogie Final yesterday.

Rynagh's blitzed Laois side Camross winning on a scoreline of 4-23 to 0-4 win in Donaghmore Ashbourne.

Use the arrow in the top corner or swipe to go through the gallery of pictures above. All pictures by iLivephotos.

You can watch the entire game back by CLICKING HERE