Details of Offaly County Council Salting Routes and road priority
In its Winter Service Plan for Roads, Offaly County Council says its intention is to deliver a co-ordinated programme of winter service operations on routes of given designated priority.
Priority zero routes have been included during extreme weather events following the experiences of Storm Emma in 2018. These are emergency corridors which must be kept open at all times and include:
Shannonbridge Power Station on the L-90357-1
Edenderry Power Station on the R401
Here are the other roads listed through Priority 1 to Priority 3.
Priority 1
Those routes which are essential to be kept serviceable in all weather conditions, as far as reasonably practicable. To be treated during all weather events
Tullamore Municipal District
M6 Motorway section thru Offaly Section*
N52 Tullamore – Kilbeggan
N52 Tullamore By Pass – Blueball
N80 Charleville Roundabout – Killeigh Co Bdy
R420 (Old N80) Clara -Tullamore
R420 Bachelors Walk – Cloncollig Roundabout – Ballina X
R420 Clara to M6 motorway
Birr Municipal District
M7 Motorway section thru Offaly Section*
N62/N52 Roscrea - Kennedys Cross ***
N52 Birr-Riverstown
N52 Kennedys Cross-Fivealley
N52 Fivealley – Blueball
N62 Ballinahown - Cloghan
N62 Cloghan - Galross Cross
N62 Galross Cross-Kennedys Cross
R445 Roscrea – Borris in Ossory**
Edenderry Municipal District
R402 Edenderry - Enfield
R402 Edenderry - Ballina Cross
* These Sections of Motorway now form part of TII MMARC Contracts
**A short Section of this Route Transverses Offaly and is treated by Laois Co. Co.
*** 2.5km of this section of Roadway is in Tipperary but will be treated Offaly Co. Co
Priority 2
These routes which are desirable to be kept serviceable in the normal winter weather conditions, as far as reasonably practicable.
Tullamore Municipal District
R421 TTC Office – Arden Jn on By Pass
Birr Municipal District
R438 Cloghan – Taylors Cross
R439 Taylors Cross to Birr
Edenderry Municipal District
R420 Ballina Cross - Portarlington
R419/R442 Portarlington – Clonbullogue
Priority 3
Those routes that could be kept serviceable once Priority 1 and 2 routes have been treated, if resources allow
Tullamore Municipal District
R436 Clara – Kilbeggan
Mucklagh Village
R421 Ballard Roundabout – Laois/Offaly county boundary via Killurin
R446 (Old N6) Moate – Horseleap*
L02025 Tullamore to Ballinagar
Birr Municipal District
R356 Wynnes Cross - Banagher
R436 Ferbane – Clara
R439 Taylors Cross to Banagher (County Bounds)
R440 Birr – Kinnitty – Cadamstown (County Bounds)
R357 Blueball – Shannon Bridge
R438 Taylors Cross to junction with R489*****
R489 Rockview to Riverstown*****
R445 (Old N7) – South of Moneygall (County Bounds) –
Roscrea North of Dunkerrin (County Bounds)****
R491 Shinrone – Roscrea *****
R491 Shinrone – Cloughjordan (County Bounds)
R492 Sharavogue – Shinrone
R490 Cloughjordan-Moneygall*******
Edenderry Municipal District
R423 Portarlington – Mountmellick (County Boundary)
R401 Clonbullogue - Edenderry
R401 Edenderry towards Kinnegad**
R401 Clonbullogue to Rathangan***
R400 Rhode - Motorway interchange******
R400 Rhode - Mountlucas
R441 Edenderry to Rhode
R401 Edenderry-Kildare Co Boundary
*This Section of Roadway is to be treated by Westmeath Co. Co.
**6km of this Section of Roadway is in Kildare but will be treated by Offaly Co. Co.
***This section of Roadway is to be treated by Kildare Co. Co. 3km in Co. Offaly
****This Section Treated by Tipperary Co. Council 11.4km
***** Part of this section of Roadway is in Tipperary but will be treated Offaly Co. Co.
******1.2km of this stretch is in Westmeath but treated by Offaly Co. Council
*******This section of Roadway is to be treated by Tipperary Co. Co. 6.5km in Co. Offaly
