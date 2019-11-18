PICTURES: Offaly gardaí host successful Open Day in Tullamore

Hundreds of locals made their way to Tullamore Garda Station on Saturday as gardaí there held an Open Day.

Adults and children alike learned about the work of a garda, including the various units and the day-to-day operations of a local garda station.

The dog unit, armed unit and mounted unit were among those to give demonstrations.

Those attending were able to sit in a garda car and stand in a cell inside the station - hopefully for the first and last time - during the informative event.

