Details of Offaly County Council Salting Routes and road priority

In its Winter Service Plan for Roads, Offaly County Council says its intention is to deliver a co-ordinated programme of winter service operations on routes of given designated priority.

Priority zero routes have been included during extreme weather events following the experiences of Storm Emma in 2018. These are emergency corridors which must be kept open at all times and include:

Shannonbridge Power Station on the L-90357-1

Edenderry Power Station on the R401

Here are the other roads listed through Priority 1 to Priority 3.

Priority 1

Those routes which are essential to be kept serviceable in all weather conditions, as far as reasonably practicable. To be treated during all weather events

Tullamore Municipal District

M6 Motorway section thru Offaly Section*

N52 Tullamore – Kilbeggan

N52 Tullamore By Pass – Blueball

N80 Charleville Roundabout – Killeigh Co Bdy

R420 (Old N80) Clara -Tullamore

R420 Bachelors Walk – Cloncollig Roundabout – Ballina X

R420 Clara to M6 motorway

Birr Municipal District

M7 Motorway section thru Offaly Section*

N62/N52 Roscrea - Kennedys Cross ***

N52 Birr-Riverstown

N52 Kennedys Cross-Fivealley

N52 Fivealley – Blueball

N62 Ballinahown - Cloghan

N62 Cloghan - Galross Cross

N62 Galross Cross-Kennedys Cross

R445 Roscrea – Borris in Ossory**

Edenderry Municipal District

R402 Edenderry - Enfield

R402 Edenderry - Ballina Cross

* These Sections of Motorway now form part of TII MMARC Contracts

**A short Section of this Route Transverses Offaly and is treated by Laois Co. Co.

*** 2.5km of this section of Roadway is in Tipperary but will be treated Offaly Co. Co

Priority 2

These routes which are desirable to be kept serviceable in the normal winter weather conditions, as far as reasonably practicable.

Tullamore Municipal District

R421 TTC Office – Arden Jn on By Pass

Birr Municipal District

R438 Cloghan – Taylors Cross

R439 Taylors Cross to Birr

Edenderry Municipal District

R420 Ballina Cross - Portarlington

R419/R442 Portarlington – Clonbullogue

Priority 3

Those routes that could be kept serviceable once Priority 1 and 2 routes have been treated, if resources allow

Tullamore Municipal District

R436 Clara – Kilbeggan

Mucklagh Village

R421 Ballard Roundabout – Laois/Offaly county boundary via Killurin

R446 (Old N6) Moate – Horseleap*

L02025 Tullamore to Ballinagar

Birr Municipal District

R356 Wynnes Cross - Banagher

R436 Ferbane – Clara

R439 Taylors Cross to Banagher (County Bounds)

R440 Birr – Kinnitty – Cadamstown (County Bounds)

R357 Blueball – Shannon Bridge

R438 Taylors Cross to junction with R489*****

R489 Rockview to Riverstown*****

R445 (Old N7) – South of Moneygall (County Bounds) –

Roscrea North of Dunkerrin (County Bounds)****

R491 Shinrone – Roscrea *****

R491 Shinrone – Cloughjordan (County Bounds)

R492 Sharavogue – Shinrone

R490 Cloughjordan-Moneygall*******

Edenderry Municipal District

R423 Portarlington – Mountmellick (County Boundary)

R401 Clonbullogue - Edenderry

R401 Edenderry towards Kinnegad**

R401 Clonbullogue to Rathangan***

R400 Rhode - Motorway interchange******

R400 Rhode - Mountlucas

R441 Edenderry to Rhode

R401 Edenderry-Kildare Co Boundary

*This Section of Roadway is to be treated by Westmeath Co. Co.

**6km of this Section of Roadway is in Kildare but will be treated by Offaly Co. Co.

***This section of Roadway is to be treated by Kildare Co. Co. 3km in Co. Offaly

****This Section Treated by Tipperary Co. Council 11.4km

***** Part of this section of Roadway is in Tipperary but will be treated Offaly Co. Co.

******1.2km of this stretch is in Westmeath but treated by Offaly Co. Council

*******This section of Roadway is to be treated by Tipperary Co. Co. 6.5km in Co. Offaly