There's a celebration of benches going on in Offaly

An exhibition entitle 'Seating in the Public Realm – Places are made better by people being in them’ is currently being hosted at Offaly County Council buildings in Tullamore.

The exhibition by Tullamore artist Julie Spollen includes work from Riada House, Irish Wheelchair Association and a large number of community groups.

Access to somewhere to sit, gets you more active. Counter-intuitively, sitting out encourages walking!" Julie says.

"With the recent enhancement of Tullamore and other towns countrywide we should now be able to tune in and see the wider picture; in that now there are decent footpaths, there is access for all members of our community to get out and about daily, in particular wheelchair users and others that for years have been disenfranchised by past-their-performance-date

footpaths.

"Recently I listened to a person discussing the debate about the 'nuisance and cost' of the enhancement scheme but for us, he said 'every day to get somewhere is a nuisance and a task because of the paths and thoughtless obstructions. The scheme is a positive and enabling addition to our town."

"I am hoping there will be more seating arrangements to follow because while obviously you sit on a bench, studies show that people will do a lot more local walking if there is somewhere to go to and sit," Julie added.

"As a socially engaged artist in the community I recently worked with a diverse range of community groups as regards to the public realm and a vision for our area, and seating came up frequently. The outcomes and artistic responses are on display in the Atrium at the Áras an Chontae.

"Benches capture the imagination of designers & more alternatives to traditional outdoor seating are being created. There are some great examples of multipurpose & unusual benches, delivering numerous interchangeable seating positions, which can create all sorts of possibilities for connections and interactions.

"Areas that are not only for sitting, but performance, and play areas where communal creativity can happen. When a space is shared, everyone benefit."

You can view the exhibition in Offaly County Council buildings on the Charleville Road in Tullamore.