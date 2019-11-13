PHOTOS: IFA presidential debate takes place in Tullamore

The Tullamore Court Hotel was the venue on Tuesday as the IFA presidential candidates debated the agri topics of the day.

The candidates vying for the position to replace are John Coughlan, Tim Cullinan and Angus Woods.

John Coughlan is a dairy, beef and tillage farmer from Buttevant Co Cork. Alongside his wife Ann, and children Michael and Helena, John milks 100 cows, finishes over 100 cattle, and grows cereals. John is an active campaigner for farmers and IFA members for 25 years.



Tim Cullinan has been farming in Toomevara for over 40 years. "In my lifetime experience of dairy, beef, tillage, and pig farming, I have never seen farm incomes so severely challenged or witnessed so much frustration amongst IFA members," Tim says.

Angus Woods farms full-time with his family at Rathnew, County Wicklow. His is a mixed enterprise farm with beef, suckler cows, sheep and barley. He is Chairman of the IFA’s National Livestock Committee, elected in 2016.