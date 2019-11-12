Garda awards to recognise Offaly's young people

The second Laois-Offaly Garda Youth Awards were officially launched on Monday, November 11 in local communities and the Killeshin Hotel, Portlaoise.

The awards will be celebrated by the Laois-Offaly Garda division, which includes Birr, Portlaoise, Tullamore and their respective sub-districts.

The awards celebrate outstanding young people between the ages of 13 and 21 years and will recognise the good work they do throughout the communities of Laois and Offaly.

People are encouraged to nominate young people or groups who make their communities a better place to live – under the categories of Individual Award, Group Award, Special Achievement Award and Community Safety Award.

Application forms can be collected from any Garda Station or Supermacs in Laois or Offaly from November 15.

Forms must be completed in full and returned by post or hand-delivered to your Garda Station by December 16 for the attention of:

• Garda Derek Flynn, Laois Juvenile Liaison Officer, Portlaoise Garda Station 0578674100

• Garda Eoin Everard, Juvenile Liaison Officer, Portlaoise Garda Station, 0578674100

Garda Robert Fahy, Offaly Juvenile Liaison Officer, Tullamore Garda Station 0579327052

• Sergeant David Scahill, Community Policing Unit, Tullamore Garda Station, 0579327052

• Garda Eoin Gardiner, Community Policing, Portlaoise Garda Station 0578674100

Garda Grace Heffernan, Community Policing, Birr Garda Station 0579169710

Applications can also be emailed to Laoisoffalygardayouthawards@garda.ie.