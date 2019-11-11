PICTURES: Children discover science at fun-filled Offaly event

Local development company Midlands Science was delighted to present a full day of free interactive science and exploration at their recent Discovery Day which was held in the Sacred Heart School for the annual Midlands Science Festival.

The event was part of National Science Week and was sponsored by Tullamore based medical technology company, Integra LifeSciences.

The Discovery Day drew an audience of over 600 local people and included Dr Mindflip’s Ultimate Learning Experience, the Exploration Dome, the Reptile Zoo, Anyone 4 Science, Dale Treadwell’s Dinosaur Show, Vex Robitics and more. People of all ages had the opportunity to make and eat some ice cream, hold a scorpion and other reptile friends, explore the night’s sky and learn about Robotics with Offaly County Council.

Maria Rogers of Integra LifeSciences in Tullamore said: "We were delighted to join forces with Midlands Science once again for the annual Science Week celebrations and to support this fun and informative Discovery Day which was a real treat for the whole family.

"It is extremely important for Integra LifeSciences as a local employer to provide as many young people as possible with inspiring experiences of science and to encourage them to consider science as a subject choice for the future. The workshops and experiences that people found at the Discovery Day not only extend people’s real-world understanding of science but also provided an opportunity for fun, creativity and learning which is what science should be all about.

"The Discovery Day is a wonderful opportunity for small science enthusiasts and their families to see what’s new and innovative in the world of science and technology. It is also the perfect chance for someone who is just dipping their toe into science for the first time to participate in activities and live performances by science explorers, communicators and experts whose mission it is to educate, entertain, inform and inspire.

"We would also like to thank the staff of the Sacred Heart School for the use of their wonderful facilities and for all their support and help in managing the delivery of this wonderful event to local people.

Jackie Gorman, Director of the Midlands Science Festival said: "Our Discovery Day really was a huge success today. We are delighted through support from Science Foundation Ireland, Integra LifeSciences and a number of key partnerships to be bringing a number of exciting science events to the Midlands again this year.

"We will be exploring everything from climate change to the science of Harry Potter, from bog bodies to quantum physics. Science Week is the essence of diversity. Science can help us understand what is happening and also provide us with information to make different choices and pursue solutions in the future. We are delighted to again be working with partners such as the local heritage offices, local partnership companies and libraries."