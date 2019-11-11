PICTURES: Queen of the Land crowned in Offaly

Sinead Conry of Roscommon was crowned the 55th Annual Tullamore Credit Union Queen of the Land 2019 on Sunday night last in Tullamore.

Sinead came out on top of 29 Queens by impressing the judges with her personality, her passion for her farming work and connecting with her local community. Sinead is a 22-year-old student in DIT from Castlerea. She is an active member of the newly developed club, Elphin Macra na Feirme, and is currently club secretary.

Some of her many hobbies and interests include showing cattle of which she is the current secretary of the Connaught branch of the Hereford Society Louise also enjoys farming and socialising. For Sinead, winning the title of the Queen of the Land 2019 means more to her than most as her mother entered the competition in 1983.

The 2nd runner up is Clodagh Ryan from Thurles Macra, North Tipperary. Clodagh works as an Animal Evaluation Analyst with ICBF and enjoys breeding and showing Charolais Cattle. Third runner up is Laura Cable from Carbery Macra, Laura is a dairy farm manager and has been involved in Macra na Feirme since moving to Clonakilty.

Sinead was presented with the Queen of the Land Linda O’Brien tiara, the Tullamore Credit Union perpetual trophy, the

Tullamore Credit Union sponsored €1,000 prize, a specially commissioned piece of Galway Crystal from Cahill Jewellers, a two-night break in the Bridge House Hotel and a €200 clothing voucher from Kode Clothing. Both runners up

received a €200 cash prize and a specially commissioned piece of Galway Crystal.

The Escort of the Year is Paddy Jordan from Tullow Macra na Feirme. The Escort of the year was chosen by the Queens. Paddy received a Tony O’Donoghue sponsored perpetual trophy, a weekend stay for two in the Bridge

House Hotel and a €300 clothing voucher from Guy Clothing.

Chairperson, Niamh McDonald had this to say after the announcement: “We, the committee, are delighted to see Sinead crowned the 2019 Tullamore Credit Union Queen of the Land. We are sure she will do a great job of representing our Festival all over the country for the next year.

"We would have been happy, honestly, to see any of the contestants win as they have all proven to be charming, intelligent girls. We hope they will return to the Festival in the future. Of course, we are also sad to see our 2018 reigning Queen, Louise

Crowley, leave her role as well as she has done a superb job throughout her reign. With another Festival closing, I am most grateful to all the hard-working committee, all our generous sponsors and most of all to our supporters, who

came from all over the country and further afield to enjoy the Tullamore Credit Union Queen of the Land Festival 2019."