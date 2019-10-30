Former school in Offaly with 'huge potential for development' on the market in Offaly
A former school in Offaly described as having 'huge development potential' is on the market.
Esker School in Mountlucas is on the market for €45,000 and while it is less than ideal condition, it comes with a one acre site.
It has eight rooms, two of which have high ceilings and wooden floors.
