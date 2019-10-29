Entrance to Offaly playground littered with potholes

Parents and residents in Daingean have vented their anger at the state of the entrance to the town's community playground, close to the Grand Canal.

One resident took to social media to point out the disintegrating surface at the site.

"While Offaly County Council are carrying out a massive street enhancement project in Tullamore, this is what the people of Daingean are having to cope with," Stephen Keogh wrote alongside the above photographs.

"This is the entrance and exit of our community playschool where parents, guardians, teachers and staff have to skillfully negotiate to safely bring very young children in and out of the facility.

"The pavement is used also by walkers, mobility scooters, mothers with prams or buggies, people with disabilities, the elderly and mass goers," he added.

"During heavy rainfall it is almost impossible to walk by without having to step onto the road way, which surely defeats the rightful purpose of a pavement," he concluded.

Other residents labelled it a disgrace while a number of local representatives responded.

Cllr Eddie Fitzpatrick said: "I have copied the photos and emailed them to the area engineer for his attention in the morning asking that this issue be addressed this week when the schools are on mid-term.I will be checking this with the engineer in the morning."

Offaly TD Barry Cowen said he would follow up with Eddie Fitzpatrick in order to liaise with council and get upgrade works carried out.