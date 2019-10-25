Tullamore schools celebrate Post Primary Schools Futsal wins

120 students from six Offaly secondary schools participated in this week’s Offaly Futsal Finals. The Girls finals took place in Mucklagh Community Centre on Tuesday, October 22 and the boys took place in Coláiste Choilm, Tullamore on Wednesday, October 23.

The boys group open to First Year boys had 8 teams involved from 4 passionate schools contesting with Coláiste Choilm winning the final against St. Brendan's Community School. The winners now progressing to the Leinster Finals in the National Basketball Arena on November 13th.

The girls Offaly Finals proved to be a compelling competition with 6 teams involved from 4 schools. Sacred Heart School proved to be a formidable force winning all their games and only conceding 1 goal to runners up Tullamore College. Sacred Heart now progress to the Leinster Finals in the National Basketball Arena on November 12.

The Post Primary Schools competition caters for boys and girls in First Year. The programme delivers a quality fast-paced action-packed game focusing on skill, speed and technique.

There are 309 schools entered across the country, which is an increase of 29 schools, 31 teams and 372 players, the big success story for this year is that there is now 50% female participation with exactly 233 boys teams and 233 girls teams registered, a superb statistic for the programme.

There is a competition in each County and the winners of each section (boys & girls) progress to their respective Provincial Finals which will take place in November. Then each provincial winner will then progress to the National Finals which will be held in early December.